News

Axalta Changes Top Leadership

August 31, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Aug. 31, 2021—Axalta’s Board of Directors Chair Mark Garrett has stepped down, according to a press release. 

The board has appointed William Cook as its new chair. Cook joined Axalta's Board in 2019. He serves on the Boards of Directors of IDEX Corporation and Neenah, Inc., and, previously, served on the Board of Directors of Valspar Corporation. Last week Cook was named Public Company Director of the Year by the National Association of Corporate Directors.

"I have greatly appreciated Mark's leadership and partnership and wish him much continued success,"Robert W. Bryant, Axalta CEO, said in a statement. "I am delighted to have Bill as Axalta's new Chair. Bill's significant experience as a CEO and in other executive roles at an industrial manufacturing business, as well as his public company board experience, have provided tremendous value to the Board and will continue to serve Axalta well as we pursue our ambitious growth and innovation goals."

According to the press release, Garrett left “due to his increasing professional commitments in Europe.”

