Leading by Innovation

"If you are not where you want to be, do not quit, instead, reinvent yourself and change your habits" says motivational speaker, Eric Thomas.

ProColor Collision lives and breathes this vision. In September, the well-known Canadian collision repair franchise brand, which entered the U.S. market a year ago, celebrates 20 years in business. It’s been a transformative journey filled with defying expectations and evolving the repair game to ensure that its franchisees remain profitable and deliver on what our customers expect. This is just one reason why the iconic brand has continued to grow over the years, first across Canada and now the United States.

ProColor Collision has come a long way since its modest beginnings in Quebec, Canada, where it has captured the hearts and minds of its franchisees by making smart decisions that have protected its “family of shop owners”. Two years back, Fix Network World* purchased the Quebec-only ProColor Collision from its original owners, Uni-Select, and introduced it across Canada with great success.

Last year, when ProColor Collision made its debut in the United States, independent repair shops in the country were quick to notice the benefits of aligning themselves with the young and hungry brand. In just one year, ProColor Collision has opened five locations in the U.S., with an additional eight scheduled to be launched before the end of the year.

Steve Leal, President and CEO of Fix Network World, attributes ProColor Collision’s success across North America to its strong focus on training, technology and talent.

"It’s an opportunity to celebrate," he says. "In just 20 years, ProColor Collision has emerged as one of the fastest growing aftermarket names in the world. I thank our customers and our franchise partners for their trust and loyalty⁠—especially in these extraordinary times.”

As collision repairers everywhere look to ramp up their revenue and remain profitable, aligning with an established brand such as ProColor Collision has become increasingly important. “We help our franchisees to reinvent their operations from their traditional format so that their teams remain on top of new automotive technologies. This is in essence the power of our global network,” Leal explains.

“The aftermarket industry is always evolving, and at Fix Network World, we are always trying to keep one step ahead of the evolution taking place in the automotive sector,” Leal points out. “As a franchise leader, we are out there equipping our people with the latest knowledge and support to help them repair vehicles safely and to OEM standards. Reinvention can never stop.”

In North America, ProColor Collision has largely benefited from Fix Network World’s successful franchise development strategy that provides technology, marketing and operational support to its franchisees, regardless of the size of their operations. In addition, franchise partners can leverage its established relationships with global insurers, suppliers, and fleet companies.

One such beneficiary of ProColor Collision’s vision is Lucky Auto Body and Repair Shop which recently joined the network as ProColor Collision Los Angeles, Downtown West. The decision reflects owner-operator Mark Kim’s ambition to offer the most advanced collision repair services to motorists in the heart of Los Angeles.

With over 15 years in the region’s collision repair industry, Kim was always keen to align his independently operated business with a global aftermarket brand that could improve his repair game. Kim chose ProColor Collision envisioning that the brand could help him achieve superior customer experience, high-quality service and repair and ultimately, an environment that customers would want to go to.

“After so many years of operating independently, we would like to stay on top of our game, especially when handling modern vehicles and the latest automobile technology,” says Kim. “ProColor Collision has always been a trendsetter in this field and its focus on technology, marketing and training can help us to further improve our services at the highest levels.”

Leal says that there is much more work to do. “We foresee many opportunities for ProColor Collision in the USA. A 20-year anniversary is a great milestone to look ahead and develop a vision for the future. However, our ambitions are higher⁠—we want to firmly establish our brand as a natural partner for collision shops and insurance providers. I would say, we are just getting started!”





*Fix Network World is the leading global automotive aftermarket services network which includes ProColor Collision. The family of brands spans over 2,000 points of service internationally. In the United States, Mondofix, Inc. has granted an exclusive license to 79411 USA LLC to the FIX AUTO brand.



