MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Cover 0821Digital EditionOnline Edition

Meet The Friendly Competition

Break the Supplement Mindset

Snap Shop: Gold Coast Auto Body

Creating Perfect Harmony

Charging for ADAS Services

Zeck: Inside 20 Groups

Numbers: Certifications and Average Repair Orders

Morris: On Goals and Hansei

20 Groups: Support, Ideas, and Friendship

Make Every Interaction an Interview

Rains: MSO Reality Check

News

Longtime Rome President Steps Down, Replaced By Son

August 30, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS collision repair industry news Rome
pexels-lukas-684387.jpg

Aug. 30, 2021—Rome, a body shop consulting group, has named a new president, according to a press release.  

James Rome is assuming the role of president, taking over the day-to-day responsibilities from his father and company founder Scott Rome. Scott will assist with the transition and continue with the company in a board capacity. Scott has led the company for the last 33 years. 

“Scott Rome led the company for 33 years and is looking forward to supporting his son, James, as he continues the Rome legacy of education, consulting, and innovation within the collision software industry,” the company said in a statement. 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Study: Auto Industry Hit Hardest By Supply Chain Issues

Mitchell, Snap-On Suing Autel

Related Articles

Sergio Marchionne Steps Down as CEO of FCA

IABA’s Tony Passwater Steps Down

NIADA CEO Steps Down

You must login or register in order to post a comment.