Longtime Rome President Steps Down, Replaced By Son

Aug. 30, 2021—Rome, a body shop consulting group, has named a new president, according to a press release.

James Rome is assuming the role of president, taking over the day-to-day responsibilities from his father and company founder Scott Rome. Scott will assist with the transition and continue with the company in a board capacity. Scott has led the company for the last 33 years.

“Scott Rome led the company for 33 years and is looking forward to supporting his son, James, as he continues the Rome legacy of education, consulting, and innovation within the collision software industry,” the company said in a statement.