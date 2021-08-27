MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Cover 0821Digital EditionOnline Edition

Meet The Friendly Competition

Break the Supplement Mindset

Snap Shop: Gold Coast Auto Body

Creating Perfect Harmony

Charging for ADAS Services

Zeck: Inside 20 Groups

Numbers: Certifications and Average Repair Orders

Morris: On Goals and Hansei

20 Groups: Support, Ideas, and Friendship

Make Every Interaction an Interview

Rains: MSO Reality Check

News

I-CAR Announces Expansion

August 27, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS collision repair industry I-CAR news
Designate a Training Space

Aug. 27, 2021—I-CAR has announced plans to “significantly expand its technical expertise, capacity and capabilities,” according to a press release. 

The expansion plans have begun, which includes the addition of a second technical center in the Chicagoland area which will focus on emerging technology like ADAS, EVs and hybrids. 

Specific location details along with a timeline will be shared at a later date, according to the press release. 

“I-CAR is continuously evolving and pro-actively seeking to continue providing relevant technical leadership for the industry, reflective of the current and future technical demands the industry has begun to see over recent years.  This expansion is a direct byproduct of I-CAR’s mission statement which we truly live into: to deliver increasingly accessible, on-demand and relevant education, knowledge, services and solutions for the Collision Repair Inter-Industry,” John Van Alstyne, I-CAR CEO and president, said in a statement. 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

This Week in Leadership Tactics

Gerber Acquires Missouri Shop

Related Articles

I-CAR Announces Plans for SEMA360

I-CAR Announces 2018 International Board of Directors, Executive Committee

Georgia Collision Industry Association Announces I-CAR Event on ADAS, Diagnostics

You must login or register in order to post a comment.