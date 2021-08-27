I-CAR Announces Expansion

Aug. 27, 2021—I-CAR has announced plans to “significantly expand its technical expertise, capacity and capabilities,” according to a press release.

The expansion plans have begun, which includes the addition of a second technical center in the Chicagoland area which will focus on emerging technology like ADAS, EVs and hybrids.

Specific location details along with a timeline will be shared at a later date, according to the press release.

“I-CAR is continuously evolving and pro-actively seeking to continue providing relevant technical leadership for the industry, reflective of the current and future technical demands the industry has begun to see over recent years. This expansion is a direct byproduct of I-CAR’s mission statement which we truly live into: to deliver increasingly accessible, on-demand and relevant education, knowledge, services and solutions for the Collision Repair Inter-Industry,” John Van Alstyne, I-CAR CEO and president, said in a statement.