CARSTAR Adds New North Carolina Location

Aug. 26, 2021—CARSTAR is opening a new location in Charlotte, N.C.

The shop is owned and operated by Jerry Rhynes. Rhynes now owns three CARSTAR locations in the Greater Charlotte area.

The opening marks CARSTAR’s 38th opening in the first half of 2021, Sabrina Thring, COO of Driven Brands’ collision division, said in a press conference Wednesday.

Thring says CARSTAR will continue on an “accelerated trajectory of growth” and has much more room to “expand” and “penetrate” new markets.

Currently CARSTAR has more than 700 locations in 35 states.