MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Cover 0821Digital EditionOnline Edition

Meet The Friendly Competition

Break the Supplement Mindset

Snap Shop: Gold Coast Auto Body

Creating Perfect Harmony

Charging for ADAS Services

Zeck: Inside 20 Groups

Numbers: Certifications and Average Repair Orders

Morris: On Goals and Hansei

20 Groups: Support, Ideas, and Friendship

Make Every Interaction an Interview

Rains: MSO Reality Check

News

Toyota Refutes Claim of 'Dragging Its Feet' on EVs

August 26, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS batteries bev EV adoption hybrid electric vehicles Toyota
asdfasdfasdf

Aug. 26, 2021—A Toyota executive recently responded to criticism that the company has been "dragging its feet" on adopting electric vehicle technology. 

In a column written for Medium.com, Toyota Motor Corp. chief scientist Gill Pratt vehemently denied that Toyota has been slow to develop full battery solutions, adding that a significant portion of the $10 billion per year the company spends on R&D goes to scientists working on battery development. 

Pratt says the company is "all in" on the Biden administration's goal of having 50 percent of all new vehicles sales being some form of EV by 2030. Toyota is expecting around 70 percent of its U.S. vehicle production to be electrified by that time.  

We believe the best approach, as the Biden Administration has proposed, is for policymakers around the world to insist on results, and allow innovators like Toyota and our competitors to create diverse solutions to achieve those results," Pratt says. "We believe this proven approach of driving innovation by focusing on outcomes — rather than prescribing particular technology solutions — is the best way to reduce carbon emissions. Carbon is the enemy, not a particular drivetrain."

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Mitchell Adds New AI Estimating Option

GM Halts Production of EV Over Fire Risk

Related Articles

Insurance Industry Not Sold On Prop 103 Claim

EVs On Heavy Display at San Diego Auto Show

A Few Feet Down, Miles To Go

You must login or register in order to post a comment.