GM Halts Production of EV Over Fire Risk

Aug. 25, 2021—General Motors is halting the sale of its Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles as it continues to work through an ongoing fire risk within the vehicle’s battery pack, Reuters reported.

The automaker said Friday it would take a hit of $1 billion to expand the recall of the Bolt. The latest recall covers 73,000 vehicles from model years 2019 through 2022. GM is planning to seek reimbursement from battery supplier LG, the report said.

GM said the recall covers all remaining Bolt vehicles not previously recalled in July. GM said it will replace defective battery modules in Bolt EVs and EUVs with new modules. The $1 billion price tag for the latest recall comes on top of $800 million GM said previous Bolt recalls had cost.