MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Cover 0821Digital EditionOnline Edition

Meet The Friendly Competition

Break the Supplement Mindset

Snap Shop: Gold Coast Auto Body

Creating Perfect Harmony

Charging for ADAS Services

Zeck: Inside 20 Groups

Numbers: Certifications and Average Repair Orders

Morris: On Goals and Hansei

20 Groups: Support, Ideas, and Friendship

Make Every Interaction an Interview

Rains: MSO Reality Check

News

GM Halts Production of EV Over Fire Risk

August 25, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS chevy bolt Electric Vehicles news
general motors

Aug. 25, 2021—General Motors is halting the sale of its Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles as it continues to work through an ongoing fire risk within the vehicle’s battery pack, Reuters reported.

The automaker said Friday it would take a hit of $1 billion to expand the recall of the Bolt. The latest recall covers 73,000 vehicles from model years 2019 through 2022. GM is planning to seek reimbursement from battery supplier LG, the report said. 

GM said the recall covers all remaining Bolt vehicles not previously recalled in July. GM said it will replace defective battery modules in Bolt EVs and EUVs with new modules. The $1 billion price tag for the latest recall comes on top of $800 million GM said previous Bolt recalls had cost.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Mitchell Adds New AI Estimating Option

Service King Planning New LEED Certified Facility

Related Articles

GM Issues Recall For Chevy Bolt Fire Risk

Ford Ranger Recalled Over HVAC Fire Risk

EV Truck Maker At Risk of Failing

You must login or register in order to post a comment.