Service King Planning New LEED Certified Facility

August 25, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Aug. 25, 2021—Service King has announced the opening of a new facility in San Antonio, according to a press release.

However, the facility will be different from the 300-plus the company currently operates. The newest location is a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certified facility. 

The LEED certification is recognized as the most widely used green building rating system in the world. San Antonio’s new collision repair facility earned its LEED certification, which recognizes its achievements in area planning, sustainable site development, water savings, energy efficiency, materials selection, waste reduction, indoor environmental quality, innovative strategies and attention to priority regional issues.

“Our team is eager to complete this eco-friendly project,” Service King Director of Development John Gageby said in a statement. “We’re really proud of our new San Antonio facility’s comprehensive approach to sustainability and emphasis on strategies for environmental and health performance.”

The facility will open in January 2022. 

