This Week in Business Strategies

Aug. 31, 2021—To better assist shop owners with their business-building tactics has compiled a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

Understanding the Weight and Impact of Search Ranking Factors — Inc.

You know that abiding by Google's rules is a must, but did you know not all search ranking factors are applied equally?

3 Ways to Drive More Organic Search Traffic Without Spending a Fortune — Entrepreneur

Some brands ignore SEO because of the long wait for ROI. But they shouldn't. Even a small amount of monthly SEO work can have drastic benefits down the line.

The Net Positive Manifesto — Harvard Business Review

Is the world better off because your company is in it?