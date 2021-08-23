Stellantis Recalls 266K Ram Trucks Over Faulty Airbags

August 23, 2021—Stellantis is recalling more than 266,000 Ram pickup trucks due the possibility of the vehicles' side airbags exploding and send shrapnel through the cabin.

The recall covers certain Ram 1500 Classic, 2500 and 3500 pickups from the 2015 through the 2020 model years, according to a report from the Detroit Free Press. The latest Ram 1500 model is not affected.

In a statement Friday, Stellantis said the inflation mechanisms for the airbags "were contaminated with moisture during a supplier's manufacturing process." The company reports one inflator ruptured but did not cause any injuries. Last month, General Motors recalled more than 400,000 trucks for the same defect.