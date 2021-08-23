MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Cover 0821Digital EditionOnline Edition

Meet The Friendly Competition

Break the Supplement Mindset

Snap Shop: Gold Coast Auto Body

Creating Perfect Harmony

Charging for ADAS Services

Zeck: Inside 20 Groups

Numbers: Certifications and Average Repair Orders

Morris: On Goals and Hansei

20 Groups: Support, Ideas, and Friendship

Make Every Interaction an Interview

Rains: MSO Reality Check

Stellantis Recalls 266K Ram Trucks Over Faulty Airbags

August 23, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS airbag Ram recall Stellantis
recall-1.jpg

August 23, 2021—Stellantis is recalling more than 266,000 Ram pickup trucks due the possibility of the vehicles' side airbags exploding and send shrapnel through the cabin. 

The recall covers certain Ram 1500 Classic, 2500 and 3500 pickups from the 2015 through the 2020 model years, according to a report from the Detroit Free Press. The latest Ram 1500 model is not affected. 

In a statement Friday, Stellantis said the inflation mechanisms for the airbags "were contaminated with moisture during a supplier's manufacturing process." The company reports one inflator ruptured but did not cause any injuries. Last month, General Motors recalled more than 400,000 trucks for the same defect. 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Half of Small Businesses Fear Another COVID Shutdown

California Collision Group Hosts First Responder Training

Related Articles

Ram Recalls Some 32,000 Trucks

Fiat Recalls 229K Ram Trucks

FCA Recalls 410K Ram Trucks

You must login or register in order to post a comment.