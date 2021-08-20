MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Cover 0821Digital EditionOnline Edition

Meet The Friendly Competition

Break the Supplement Mindset

Snap Shop: Gold Coast Auto Body

Creating Perfect Harmony

Charging for ADAS Services

Zeck: Inside 20 Groups

Numbers: Certifications and Average Repair Orders

Morris: On Goals and Hansei

20 Groups: Support, Ideas, and Friendship

Make Every Interaction an Interview

Rains: MSO Reality Check

News

Original One Auto Parts Opens Online Store

August 20, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS collision repair industry news Original One Auto Parts
The Rising Trends in Online Parts Ordering
A look at how a shop owner and parts company are dealing with transformations in parts ordering.

Aug. 20, 2021—Original One Auto Parts has opened a new online parts store, according to a press release. 

"Over the past 18 months, the online shopping trend has grown exponentially, and we are expanding our digital platform with a robust store to better serve the needs of those customers who prefer the convenience of the online shopping experience," Brian Driehorst, senior vice president of sales for Original One Parts, said in a statement. 

The online store matches parts with year, make and model of vehicle and provides photos, pricing, on-hand-inventory, and live chat options.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Hyundai, Kia Recall 600K Vehicles Over Trunk Latch Issue

Subaru: No Alternative Parts

Related Articles

Original One Parts Now Offers Online VIN Search

Original One Parts Opens Second Dallas Location

Parts Matching Process Outlined in Original One Parts Video

You must login or register in order to post a comment.