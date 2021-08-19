Speaker List Announced for ADAPT Summit

MENU

August 19, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
ADAPT
ST. PAUL, Minn., August 19, 2021—ADAPT Automotive on Wednesday revealed a list of confirmed speakers for its upcoming ADAPT Summit, which will be held Dec. 7-9 in Nashville, Tenn.

In addition to already confirmed representatives from three major OEMs, 11 different speakers from various sectors of the industry will present on specific topics such as emerging ADAS technologies and other advancements to broader trends the industry is experiencing. 


“Having such a diverse lineup of panelists, keynote speakers and other presenters for the Summit will provide attendees an unmatched opportunity to learn about the trends and technologies they should be most focused on in our rapidly evolving industry,” said Bryce Evans, vice president of content and events for parent company 10 Missions Media.


The list comprises speakers who have been confirmed for the Summit. More speakers may be added in the coming weeks. 


The list of confirmed speakers includes:


Darrell Amberson - President of Operations, LaMettry's Collision

Mike Anderson - Owner, Collision Advice

Rich Benoit - Founder, Electrified Garage

Chris Chesney - Technologist/Industry Expert

Michelle Corson - CEO, On the Road Garage

Ben Johnson - Project Management Director, Mitchell 1

Bryan Kauffeld - Owner, Ulmer's Auto Care

Donny Seyfer - Owner, Seyfer Automotive

John Sweigart - Principal, TRUE Collision Centers

Jason Ziese - Mechanical Operations Manager, LaMettry's Collision


The ADAPT: Automotive Technology Summit is a three-day event hosted in downtown Nashville that answers the call of the FenderBender, Ratchet+Wrench, Modern Tire Dealer and National Oil & Lube News readership to have a larger understanding, presence and voice in the future of the automotive industry. The content of the Summit will focus on the most progressive and pressing topics in terms of vehicle design, repair, maintenance and diagnostics, and overall transportation trends. 


The Summit will feature five different formats of presentations, ranging from keynote speeches and lectures to town hall discussions and moderated interviews, in an effort to more thoroughly engage the audience in each topic.

