asTech Releases New App Update

Aug. 18, 2021—asTech has announced it will roll out Connect by asTech, a new update for its app this week.

The update will allow users to access all shop locations on one device. It will also track the live status of devices and requests, notify the user when a job is complete and includes a live communication option within the chat feature.

Additionally, users can view, download and share documents through the app. There is also a new submission form to simplify the process.