MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Cover 0821Digital EditionOnline Edition

Meet The Friendly Competition

Break the Supplement Mindset

Snap Shop: Gold Coast Auto Body

Creating Perfect Harmony

Charging for ADAS Services

Zeck: Inside 20 Groups

Numbers: Certifications and Average Repair Orders

Morris: On Goals and Hansei

20 Groups: Support, Ideas, and Friendship

Make Every Interaction an Interview

Rains: MSO Reality Check

News

asTech Releases New App Update

August 18, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS astech collision repair industry news
asTech

Aug. 18, 2021—asTech has announced it will roll out Connect by asTech, a new update for its app this week. 

The update will allow users to access all shop locations on one device. It will also track the live status of devices and requests, notify the user when a job is complete and includes a live communication option within the chat feature. 

Additionally, users can view, download and share documents through the app. There is also a new submission form to simplify the process. 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Gerber Makes 2nd Acquisition This Week

Aging ADAS Must Be Tested for Efficacy

Insurance Companies Accused of Sticking Taxpayers with Multibillion-Dollar Bill

Related Articles

EZ-ADAS Releases New App

ASA Releases New Mobile App

asTech Acquires Reconditioning Application

You must login or register in order to post a comment.