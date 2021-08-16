Midwest Auto Body Trade Show Announced

Aug. 16, 2021—The 9th Annual Midwest Auto Body Trade Show will be held Sept. 30-Oct 2 at Riverside Casino and Golf Resort in Riverside, Iowa, according to a press release.

The event will include the inaugural Midwest Association Leaders Meeting, where midwest collision repair association executives will exchange information from their individual states and plan for a stronger future together.

How to get paid for OEM procedures, certified networks vs. DRPs and ADAS and an estimating refresher are among the educational classes that will be offered.

Collision Advice’s Mike Anderson will give the keynote speech.



