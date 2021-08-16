MENU

News

Gerber Opens Texas Shop

August 16, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters

Aug. 16, 2021—A new Gerber Collision and Glass repair center has opened in Round Rock, Texas, according to a press release. 

The Boyd Group, one of the largest franchise operators in North America, announced the opening of the shop, which is approximately 20 miles northeast of Austin. 

“The opening of this repair center in Round Rock expands our footprint in Texas and strengthens our ability to deliver high-quality repairs and outstanding customer service,” Kevin Burnett, COO of Gerber Collision & Glass, said in a statement. “Opening this location will allow us to further assist our customers and insurance partners in this region.”


The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

