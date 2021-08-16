MENU

BMW Creates Parts Restriction Program

August 16, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Aug. 16, 2021—BMW announced a new ordering and approval process for certain carbon fiber parts ““to ensure the repair facility purchasing the restricted part is properly equipped and trained to perform the repair,” Repairer Driven News reported. 

There is now a specific request process to obtain nearly 75 parts that are now a restricted list. The process includes photos of the VIN sticker, photos of damaged parts and a copy of the repair estimate. BMW will then decide if the facility has proper tooling and training. 

According to the report,  a repair facility does not necessarily need to be a certified facility under the BMW Certified Collision Repair Center program to be approved to receive the parts, but the facility must have completed “certain BMW Body & Paint training courses as well as possess the necessary required tools for the repair.”

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

