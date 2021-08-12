Toyota, CCC Create Collision Assistance App

Aug. 12, 2021—Toyota has debuted a mobile collision assistance service, according to a press release.

With the help of CCC Intelligent Solutions, Toyota and Lexus drivers now have access to Collision Assistance, a mobile app that offers guided instructions to help drivers navigate a post-collision repair process.

Collision Assistance is an extension of the Safety Connect suite of features available to Toyota and Lexus owners who have an active subscription or are within the trial period of select 2018 model year or newer Toyota and Lexus vehicles.

After the driver has confirmed they are safe and without injury, the app can be used to guide drivers to collect important accident documentation, connect them to a network of auto insurers for optional claim submission and provide search capabilities to help locate a collision repair facility.

“Safety for our customers is paramount. The minutes following an accident can be critical – drivers are often confused and uncertain about what to do. By incorporating Collision Assistance into our owner app, we can offer help when it is needed,” Steve Basra, vice president of Toyota Motor North America’s connected technologies group, said in a statement.