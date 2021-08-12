MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Cover 0821Digital EditionOnline Edition

Meet The Friendly Competition

Break the Supplement Mindset

Snap Shop: Gold Coast Auto Body

Creating Perfect Harmony

Charging for ADAS Services

Zeck: Inside 20 Groups

Numbers: Certifications and Average Repair Orders

Morris: On Goals and Hansei

20 Groups: Support, Ideas, and Friendship

Make Every Interaction an Interview

Rains: MSO Reality Check

News

Toyota, CCC Create Collision Assistance App

August 12, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS CCC collision repair news Toyota
Phone

Aug. 12, 2021—Toyota has debuted a mobile collision assistance service, according to a press release.

With the help of CCC Intelligent Solutions, Toyota and Lexus drivers now have access to Collision Assistance, a mobile app that offers guided instructions to help drivers navigate a post-collision repair process.

Collision Assistance is an extension of the Safety Connect suite of features available to Toyota and Lexus owners who have an active subscription or are within the trial period of select 2018 model year or newer Toyota and Lexus vehicles. 

After the driver has confirmed they are safe and without injury, the app can be used to guide drivers to collect important accident documentation, connect them to a network of auto insurers for optional claim submission and provide search capabilities to help locate a collision repair facility.

“Safety for our customers is paramount. The minutes following an accident can be critical – drivers are often confused and uncertain about what to do. By incorporating Collision Assistance into our owner app, we can offer help when it is needed,” Steve Basra, vice president of Toyota Motor North America’s connected technologies group, said in a statement. 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

NHTSA Looking into Ford Recall

Telematics in the Collision Space

Related Articles

Urgent.ly Partners with CCC for Roadside Assistance

Tesla Adds Roadside Assistance to Mobile App

CCC launches website, app for repair status updates

You must login or register in order to post a comment.