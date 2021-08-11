Senate Passes Infrastructure Bill

Aug. 11, 2021—The U.S. Senate passed the Infrastructure Investment Jobs Act, better known as the bipartisan infrastructure bill, on Tuesday, CNET reported.

The bill would allocate $1.2 trillion on physical infrastructure, climate change and more. For the auto industry, this legislation would create a monumental shift for electric cars with the creation of a national EV charging network. It passed by a 69-30 vote. It will head to the House of Representative before going to President Joe Biden to sign into law.

The bill includes $7.5 billion to create charging stations all across the US, which would inevitably help spur EV adoption in the country, the report stated.

In addition, the bill includes another $7.5 billion to transition buses and other public transportation away from fossil fuels and to zero-emission options. Further, $66 billion goes to Amtrak to fund a backlog of repairs, and to help expand routes across the country.