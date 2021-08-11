MENU

Senate Passes Infrastructure Bill

August 11, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Aug. 11, 2021—The U.S. Senate passed the Infrastructure Investment Jobs Act, better known as the bipartisan infrastructure bill, on Tuesday, CNET reported.

The bill would allocate $1.2 trillion on physical infrastructure, climate change and more. For the auto industry, this legislation would create a monumental shift for electric cars with the creation of a national EV charging network. It passed by a 69-30 vote. It will head to the House of Representative before going to President Joe Biden to sign into law. 

The bill includes $7.5 billion to create charging stations all across the US, which would inevitably help spur EV adoption in the country, the report stated.

In addition, the bill includes another $7.5 billion to transition buses and other public transportation away from fossil fuels and to zero-emission options. Further, $66 billion goes to Amtrak to fund a backlog of repairs, and to help expand routes across the country.  

