This Week in Business Strategies

August 16, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Aug. 16, 2021—To better assist shop owners with their business-building tactics FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

Kick Your Instagram Game Into High Gear: 5 Things You Can DoInc. 

Make sure your Instagram game is strong with these tips from a top destination marketer.

5 Marketing Lessons We Can Learn from NikeEntrepreneur

Hit the ground running in your business by implementing these strategies.

Has Your Company Lost Its Customer Service Mojo? Forbes  

Seven Ways To Make Customers Love You Again.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

