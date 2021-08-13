MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Cover 0821Digital EditionOnline Edition

Meet The Friendly Competition

Break the Supplement Mindset

Snap Shop: Gold Coast Auto Body

Creating Perfect Harmony

Charging for ADAS Services

Zeck: Inside 20 Groups

Numbers: Certifications and Average Repair Orders

Morris: On Goals and Hansei

20 Groups: Support, Ideas, and Friendship

Make Every Interaction an Interview

Rains: MSO Reality Check

News

This Week in Leadership Tactics

August 13, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS Entrepreneur Harvard Business Review Inc. leadership tactics news
light bulb

Aug. 13, 2021—To better assist shop owners with their leadership styles, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

4 Habits That Describe What Great Communication Looks Like Inc. 

Important habits for leaders to learn.

Why Saying 'No' Can Actually Help Your Business or Startup — Entrepreneur

In a world driven by "yes," saying "no" comes with its own set of unique benefits.

The 3 Phases of Making a Major Life Change — Harvard Business Review

Thinking about your new life isn't enough. Here's how to follow through on your plans - even if you're going back to old routines.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Industry Leaders Call For OEM and Multi-Brand Scan Tool Use

US Jobless Claims Continue to Fall

Related Articles

This Week in Leadership Tactics

This Week in Leadership Tactics

This Week in Leadership Tactics

You must login or register in order to post a comment.