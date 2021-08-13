This Week in Leadership Tactics

Aug. 13, 2021—To better assist shop owners with their leadership styles, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

4 Habits That Describe What Great Communication Looks Like — Inc.

Important habits for leaders to learn.

Why Saying 'No' Can Actually Help Your Business or Startup — Entrepreneur

In a world driven by "yes," saying "no" comes with its own set of unique benefits.

The 3 Phases of Making a Major Life Change — Harvard Business Review

Thinking about your new life isn't enough. Here's how to follow through on your plans - even if you're going back to old routines.