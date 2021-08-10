TOPDON Opens US Headquarters

Aug. 10, 2021—TOPDON, a global diagnostics provider, has opened a new New Jersey office space.

The 7,000 square foot office and 5,000 square foot warehouse will serve as the company’s US headquarters. The move added more than 30 jobs to the Rockaway area.

"Upon reviewing the company's needs, we realized that TOPDON needed a bigger space for our inventory, more customer support to match our growing customer base, and marketing specialists to continue to drive our sales. New Jersey is home to many accredited universities; producing excellent employees allows us to hire the best employees. We are excited to bring new jobs to the area as well," TOPDON USA Vice President Chad Schnitz said in a statement.

TOPDON is currently used in more than 150 countries.