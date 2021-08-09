Enterprise Releases Length Of Rental Report

Aug. 9, 2021—Enterprise has released its quarterly length of rental by state report.

The data was highly anticipated with the current state of the rental market, which is experiencing a shortage nationally. The report found the average length of renta (LOR)l was 13.2 for Q2 2021, an increase of 1.2 days compared to the same period last year.

The increase was seen nationwide, with only Michigan and Wyoming seeing slight declines.

Similar to the overall numbers, replacement rentals associated with drivable claims had an average LOR of 11.5 days, up 1.2 days from Q2 2020. For rentals associated with non-drivable claims, average LOR in the US was 18.7 days, an increase of 0.7 from Q2 2020.