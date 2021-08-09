MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Cover 0821Digital EditionOnline Edition

Meet The Friendly Competition

Break the Supplement Mindset

Snap Shop: Gold Coast Auto Body

Creating Perfect Harmony

Charging for ADAS Services

Zeck: Inside 20 Groups

Numbers: Certifications and Average Repair Orders

Morris: On Goals and Hansei

20 Groups: Support, Ideas, and Friendship

Make Every Interaction an Interview

Rains: MSO Reality Check

News

Subaru Recalls 165K Vehicles

August 9, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS engine fuel pump news recalls
Capitalizing on Recalls

Aug. 9, 2021—Subaru is recalling more than 165,000 vehicles due to a fuel pump issue that may cause the engine to fail, Consumer Reports reported


The recall involves certain  2019-2020 Ascent SUVs, 2018 Forester SUVs, 2018-2020 Impreza hatchbacks and sedans, 2018-2020 Legacy sedans, 2018-2020 Outback SUVs, 2018-2019 WRX sedans, and 2018-2019 BRZ coupes.


Before a stall occurs, drivers may notice that the engine runs rough—shaking or making unusually loud noises—or see the check engine light illuminated on the dashboard. In some cases, the vehicle may not start. There have been no crashes or injuries related to this recall, the report said. 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

This Week in Business Strategies

Enterprise Releases Length Of Rental Report

Biden Signs EV, Emissions Executive Order

Related Articles

Subaru Recalls Nearly 500,000 Vehicles

Subaru Recalls Nearly 400K Vehicles

Subaru Recalls Over 250,000 Vehicles

You must login or register in order to post a comment.