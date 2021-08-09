Subaru Recalls 165K Vehicles

Aug. 9, 2021—Subaru is recalling more than 165,000 vehicles due to a fuel pump issue that may cause the engine to fail, Consumer Reports reported.

The recall involves certain 2019-2020 Ascent SUVs, 2018 Forester SUVs, 2018-2020 Impreza hatchbacks and sedans, 2018-2020 Legacy sedans, 2018-2020 Outback SUVs, 2018-2019 WRX sedans, and 2018-2019 BRZ coupes.

Before a stall occurs, drivers may notice that the engine runs rough—shaking or making unusually loud noises—or see the check engine light illuminated on the dashboard. In some cases, the vehicle may not start. There have been no crashes or injuries related to this recall, the report said.