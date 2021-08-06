Sherwin-Williams Rebrands Premium Products

Aug. 6, 2021—Sherwin-Williams has rebranded its Ultra premium portfolio of collision repair products and coatings, according to a press release.

All of the Ultra products, including the Ultra 9K, Ultra BC8 and Ultra 7000, have been consolidated as the Ultra System.

“The branding aligns with our position in the premium space and matches the performance of our collision repair products and coatings in the shop,” Brian Gallagher, president and general manager of Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes, said in a statement. “The Ultra family brand of products brings uniformity to our high-performance portfolio of solvent and waterborne options. With the addition of our best cleaners, additives, undercoats and clears --- we now have a complete system.”

The color categories on the labels for Ultra System were redesigned with the painter in mind as the new scheme differentiates cleaners from additives, from undercoats, from clears. These enhancements were made to accelerate the refinish process.