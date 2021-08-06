WMABA Releases Consumer Guide

MENU

August 6, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
collision repair industry consumer report customer service WMABA
Aug. 6, 2021—In an effort to help consumers feel more comfortable with the collision repair experience, the Washington Metropolitan Auto Body Association created a guide to keep them informed. 


“WMABA recognizes the stress and lack of straight forward information regarding collision repair and insurance claims,” president Steven Krieps said in a statement. “Consumers are already stressed following an accident and dealing with a world they have never even thought about can be overwhelming. We wanted to help them through the process in a way that keeps the safety of their families at the forefront."


The organization encourages repairers to share the information with the customers, which help them understand the process and hopefully gain trust in the industry. 


According to the press release, following the steps in the guide should improve the likelihood of a repair being completed per OEM procedures. It also encourages consumers to ask questions about their estimate and take a proactive approach with the repairers and the insurance companies. 

