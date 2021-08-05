Mask Mandate Returns For All OEM Facilities

MENU

Current Issue

August 5, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Aug. 5, 2021—General Motors, Ford and Chrysler and the United Auto Workers (UAW) union announced in a joint statement Tuesday that they will reinstate requirements to wear masks at all U.S. plants, offices, and warehouses starting Wednesday, Reuters reported. 


The move is in response to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) change in COVID-19 guidance for masks for fully vaccinated people related to the Delta variant. 


Toyota and Nissan will also reinstate mask requirements at nearly all U.S. facilities beginning Wednesday, the report said. 


The UAW and manufacturers are not requiring workers to be vaccinated. 


"We are urging all UAW members and their families to get vaccinated. The science is telling us very clearly that the only way to get back to normal is to reach a heightened level of immunity," UAW President Ray Curry told members in a letter Tuesday. "However, we also know that for some, there are religious and health reasons for not getting vaccinated."

