Congress Finalizing Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill

August 4, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Aug. 4, 2021—A bipartisan infrastructure bill, which includes financial support to broaden the U.S. EV market has been finalized, Teslarati reported. 

“We haven’t done a large, bipartisan bill of this nature in a long time,” Senate majority leader and New York Democrat Chuck Schumer said. Schumer clarified that the vote could take place in a few days, and the bill could be passed by the end of the week.


The bill includes $7.5 billion to fund the manufacturing and installation of EV charging stations, with an additional $2.5 billion for zero-emission buses, $2.5 billion for low emission buses, and $2.5 billion for ferries. It also includes $73 billion to build a more robust electric grid. The bill does not include any EV tax credits. 

