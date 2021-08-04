Congress Finalizing Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill

Aug. 4, 2021—A bipartisan infrastructure bill, which includes financial support to broaden the U.S. EV market has been finalized,

Teslarati

reported.

“We haven’t done a large, bipartisan bill of this nature in a long time,” Senate majority leader and New York Democrat Chuck Schumer said. Schumer clarified that the vote could take place in a few days, and the bill could be passed by the end of the week.

The bill includes $7.5 billion to fund the manufacturing and installation of EV charging stations, with an additional $2.5 billion for zero-emission buses, $2.5 billion for low emission buses, and $2.5 billion for ferries. It also includes $73 billion to build a more robust electric grid. The bill does not include any EV tax credits.