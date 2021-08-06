MENU

News

This Week in Leadership Tactics

August 6, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
light bulb

Aug. 6, 2021—To better assist shop owners with their leadership styles, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

Why You Should Recruit Like a College Basketball Coach, According to a Former LinkedIn Exec Inc. 

A new book from LinkedIn's first chief human resources officer says businesses should embrace a new model of work -- by preparing employees to leave.

How to Recognize a Toxic Employee and the 3-Step Process for Addressing Them — Entrepreneur

The tips in this article will help you determine whether terminating or retaining a toxic employee is the right choice.

Encourage Your Employees to Give You Critical Feedback — Harvard Business Review

An informal 360 review will help you grow as a leader and build mutual trust with your team.

