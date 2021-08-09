MENU

This Week in Business Strategies

August 9, 2021
Aug. 9, 2021—To better assist shop owners with their business-building tactics FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

4 Simple Marketing Rules that Drove $370 Million in SalesInc. 

Want to win at sales and marketing? Use this proven framework to be more effective.

How to Create a Winning Content-Marketing Strategy in 2021Entrepreneur

Here's a step by step process of how to create a successful content strategy.

How Susceptible Are You to the Sunk Cost Fallacy?Harvard Business Review  

Many managers are susceptible to the famous sunk cost effect, whereby they persist investing in a money-losing project even when it makes sense to invest the new money in alternative new projects.

