Spontaneous Shop Fire Catches After Hours

Aug. 2, 2021—A vehicle fire broke out inside an Idaho repair shop after hours, however it miraculously didn’t spread inside the shop, East Idaho News reported.

Surveillance video inside Sutton Auto Tech, located in Idaho Falls, shows the fire lasted for about 15 minutes. The video shows the interior of the vehicle, a ‘69 MG, suddenly caught fire and can be seen coming through the windows.

Firefighters responded to a call from a local resident who saw the vehicle on fire and put out the fire.

“I don’t know how it didn’t light everything. There was a cardboard box two feet away from it standing against the wall, it didn’t light that up. A gas caddy was about six feet away. There was another car a foot away from it. It melted the taillight a little bit. It didn’t bubble the paint,” owner Mike Sutton told the publication.