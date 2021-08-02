MENU

White House Pushes OEMs For EV Pledge

August 2, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Aug. 2, 2021一The White House has told U.S. automakers it wants them to back a voluntary pledge of at least 40 percent of new vehicles sales being electric by 2030, Reuters reported. 


The administration is set as early as next week to roll out proposed revisions to vehicle emissions standards through 2026. Sources said a voluntary EV target could be as high as 50 percent but emphasized that no agreement with automakers has been reached and many details remain under discussion.


The Biden administration has resisted calls from many Democrats to set a binding target for EV adoption or to follow California in setting 2035 as a date to phase out the sale of new gasoline-powered light duty vehicles.

