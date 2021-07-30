I-CAR Makes Big Personnel Move

MENU

July 30, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
July 30, 2021— I-CAR has elected two new board members and re-elected two others to its board of directors, according to a press release. 


Barry Dorn, vice president of Dorn’s Body and Paint, and Jennifer Goforth, director of global aftersales mechanical engineering for General Motors, will join the board for their first terms. Chris Evans of State Farm and Sandee Lindorfer of Allstate were elected to their second terms. 


“On behalf of I-CAR’s Board of Directors, I am thrilled to add two new highly qualified individuals to the I-CAR Board of Directors and retain two key contributors for second terms.These individuals are in keeping with our goal to operate a strategic Board, representing the key industry segments that I-CAR serves, broadening and deepening the Board’s strategic insights and guidance during one of the most transformative eras of modern collision repair,” Kyle Thompson said in a statement. Thompson is the chair of I-CAR’s Board of Directors and assistant vice president of Property & Casualty for USAA.

