Taking the Leap for Certification

Communicate Every Step of the Way

Snap Shop: Bill Shaheen Autobody

Rains: Digging Deeper

30-20-10 in Action

Your Shop's Key Relationships

Editor's Letter: Crash Course

Numbers: Calibrations and Gross Labor Margins

Boggs: Truth and Cliché

A Shop's Solution For Insurance Haggling

Your Most Important Hire

It’s Time to Train

News

Body Shops See Delays Due To Parts Shortage

July 30, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
July 30, 2021— A growing parts shortage is beginning to hinder the collision repair industry, WEVV reported. 


The report details the struggle for body shops in Evansville, Ind., to receive parts. Don Decker, president of Mill’s Body Shop said parts are taking up to a month longer than usual to deliver. Decker says he hasn't been given a clear reason why.


“I’ve heard all kinds of stories," said Don Decker, president of Mill's Body Shop. "I’ve heard there’s issues with the parts getting stamped and made out to us, and I’ve also heard there’s just an employee shortage and there’s not enough staff to make the parts. I’ve heard that as well.”


Decker said he has not received word from any vendors about when the shortage may end. 

