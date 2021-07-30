Body Shops See Delays Due To Parts Shortage

July 30, 2021— A growing parts shortage is beginning to hinder the collision repair industry, WEVV reported.

The report details the struggle for body shops in Evansville, Ind., to receive parts. Don Decker, president of Mill’s Body Shop said parts are taking up to a month longer than usual to deliver. Decker says he hasn't been given a clear reason why.

“I’ve heard all kinds of stories," said Don Decker, president of Mill's Body Shop. "I’ve heard there’s issues with the parts getting stamped and made out to us, and I’ve also heard there’s just an employee shortage and there’s not enough staff to make the parts. I’ve heard that as well.”

Decker said he has not received word from any vendors about when the shortage may end.