CDC Changes Mask Guidelines

July 30, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
July 30, 2021— The CDC has changed course on masking guidelines, recommending vaccinated people wear masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the COVID-19 delta variant is present, the Associated Press reported. 


The CDC’s new mask policy follows recent decisions in Los Angeles and St. Louis to revert to indoor mask mandates amid the spike in COVID-19 infections. The nation is averaging more than 57,000 cases a day and 24,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations.


The guidance on masks in indoor public places applies in parts of the U.S. with at least 50 new cases per 100,000 people in the last week. That includes 60 percent of U.S. counties, officials said. New case rates are particularly high in the South and Southwest, according to a CDC tracker. In Arkansas, Louisiana and Florida, every county has a high transmission rate.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

