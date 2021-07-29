VeriFacts Announces Honda Webinar

July 29, 2021一VeriFacts Automotive has announced its next Guld 21 webinar, according to a press release.

Entitled, “All Things Honda,” top executives within Honda’s collision division will discuss the manufacturer’s collision program as well as new training opportunities for the industry. The 60-minute presentation will be held on Thursday, August 12 at 1 p.m. CT.

The webinar will feature Scott Kaboos, America Honda Motor Company’s national assistant manager of Collision Repair Training and Technology. Kaboos will be joined by John Chambers, Honda’s new assistant manager in charge of the Honda/Acura certified network of collision repair shops; and Dane Rounkles, Honda’s new manager of Wholesale Collision Parts Marketing.