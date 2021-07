July 28, 2021一Bowser Automotive, a Pennsylvania-based group, is opening a new collision repair facility in Murrysville, Penn., the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reported.





The company this month purchased a 2.5-acre property on the south side of Route 22 for $3.1 million.





It will become a secondary location for the company’s collision repair business. Bowser currently has a collision center in Jefferson Hills.