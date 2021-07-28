EV Fires Pose Threat as Training Lacks

July 28, 2021一A national investigation has uncovered first responders remain under-trained to combat electric vehicle battery fires, WJLA reported.

The investigation unearthed that the threat of an EV fire reigniting remains for as long as a full day after an accident, a key detail for collision repair shops that may operate on the vehicles.

In a survey of fire departments across the country, 31 percent of departments said they had 'no hybrid electric/electric vehicles incident training,’ and 72 percent said awareness of hybrid/electric vehicles was an obstacle in responding to incidents.

According to the report, no vehicle manufacturers give specific instructions for minimizing the dangers posed by the risk of battery reignition.