Toyota Lobbies For Slower EV Transition

July 28, 2021一Toyota has been quietly lobbying policymakers in Washington, D.C. to resist the urge to transition to an all-electric future, The Verge reported.

A top Toyota executive has met with congressional leaders behind closed doors in recent weeks to advocate against the Biden administration’s plans to spend billions of dollars to incentivize the shift to EVs. These actions come as Toyota is lagging behind the rest of the industry in their transition to EVs.

Toyota’s behind-the-scenes efforts to slow the momentum behind EV-friendly policies is surprising, given its status as an early adopter of battery-powered transportation. With the release of the Toyota Prius in 1997, the company helped pave the way for Tesla