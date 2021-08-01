Ask the Expert: Fuji Spray's 35th Anniversary and Outlook





Join Fuji Spray's sales and operations manager, Jim Larin, as he discusses what's next for Fuji Spray—and why it's poised to help independent shop owners everywhere.





From his start with Fuji Spray in the technical and customer support department, Jim Larin has been an integral part of the organization. Now, in his role as Sales and Operations Manager, Jim provides support and education on equipment and technique for customers and distributors around the world.

A graduate of the University of British Columbia’s Centre of Advanced Wood Processing, Jim’s education and experience has allowed him to develop easy to follow, step-to-step processes for customers across all Fuji Spray brands and products.

In every situation, for any product or customer, Jim’s goal is simple: Help users at every level confidently finish every product they have.