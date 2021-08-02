This Week in Business Strategies

Aug. 2, 2021—To better assist shop owners with their business-building tactics FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

Forget the To-Do List. Here's What You Should Create Instead — Inc.

The problem lies in the to-do list itself.

Three Reasons Why It's Never Too Early to Invest in HR — Entrepreneur

Many startups and small businesses view human resources as an unavoidable cost center rather than a strategic contributor to their success.

When Trusting Your Family Hurts Your Family Business — Harvard Business Review

The performance of family-managed firms is mixed. To understand the drivers of variation, the authors conducted a meta-analysis of 204 studies covering 3.8 million firms.