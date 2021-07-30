MENU

This Week in Leadership Tactics

July 30, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
July 30, 2021—To better assist shop owners with their leadership styles, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

Harvard Business School Professor's 4 Great Leadership Lessons Inc. 

Identify the skills your company needs to win the future, replace those who don't fit, and inspire your people.

How to Keep Your Most Valued Employees During 'The Great Resignation' — Entrepreneur

Companies that keep the best people on their team know that every employee's healthy work-life balance is different.

Research: Why Rejected Internal Candidates End Up Quitting — Harvard Business Review

Research indicates they are nearly two times as likely to leave their organizations compared to those who were either hired for an internal job or had not applied for a new job at all.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

