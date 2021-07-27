MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Cover 0721Digital EditionOnline Edition

Taking the Leap for Certification

Communicate Every Step of the Way

Snap Shop: Bill Shaheen Autobody

Rains: Digging Deeper

30-20-10 in Action

Your Shop's Key Relationships

Editor's Letter: Crash Course

Numbers: Calibrations and Gross Labor Margins

Boggs: Truth and Cliché

A Shop's Solution For Insurance Haggling

Your Most Important Hire

It’s Time to Train

News

CIECA Announces New Webinar

July 27, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS CIECA collision repair industry news
Designate a Training Space

June 27, 2021一CIECA has announced its newest webinar, according to a press release. 


Entitled, ““How Activating AI and Network Connections is Redefining the Claims and Repair Experiences,” the webinar will take place Thursday August 19 at 1 p.m. CT. Marc Fredman and Shivani Govil, two top executives at CCC Intelligent Solutions, will discuss macro trends impacting all segments of the collision industry, how today's technologies—cloud, AI, mobile, and telematics—are being utilized across the industry and the role ecosystems play in delivering transformation and touchless experiences.  


“Our discussion is for those ready to embrace the capabilities and connections that will allow them to extract meaningful insights and embed actionable information into every step of the customer journey,” Govil said in a statement. “Through the power of mobile, artificial intelligence, telematics, and more, these experiences can unlock new business possibilities and meet new consumer expectations.” 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Crash Champions Acquire Ohio MSO

CollisionCast: Getting Acquired

Related Articles

CIECA Announces New Webinar on Disruptions

CIECA Announces New Member

CIECA Announces New Standards Committee

You must login or register in order to post a comment.