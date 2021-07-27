CIECA Announces New Webinar

June 27, 2021一CIECA has announced its newest webinar, according to a press release.

Entitled, ““How Activating AI and Network Connections is Redefining the Claims and Repair Experiences,” the webinar will take place Thursday August 19 at 1 p.m. CT. Marc Fredman and Shivani Govil, two top executives at CCC Intelligent Solutions, will discuss macro trends impacting all segments of the collision industry, how today's technologies—cloud, AI, mobile, and telematics—are being utilized across the industry and the role ecosystems play in delivering transformation and touchless experiences.

“Our discussion is for those ready to embrace the capabilities and connections that will allow them to extract meaningful insights and embed actionable information into every step of the customer journey,” Govil said in a statement. “Through the power of mobile, artificial intelligence, telematics, and more, these experiences can unlock new business possibilities— and meet new consumer expectations.”