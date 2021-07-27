MENU

Car ADAS Publishes Online ADAS Resource

July 27, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
June 27, 2021一Car ADAS Solutions has published an online glossary for the ADAS industry, according to a press release. 


The resource provides “the most complete list” of ADAS terminology publicly available. 


The ADAS glossary was compiled by a research team over the course of months in effort to provide current terminology regarding driver safety features and their calibration. 


“As an ADAS industry leader, we believe it’s important to share our knowledge and educate the public about this advanced, life-saving technology,” Greg Peeters, CEO at Car ADAS Solutions, said in a statement. 


Click here to view. 
