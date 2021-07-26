MENU

Mercedes is Latest To Set EV Targets

July 26, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
July 26, 2021—Mercedes Benz announced Thursday that from 2025 onwards, all newly launched vehicle architectures will be electric-only and customers will be able to choose an all-electric alternative for every model the company makes.


The automaker also plans to spend more than $47.08 billion on electric vehicle advancement between next year and 2030.


"The EV shift is picking up speed - especially in the luxury segment, where Mercedes-Benz belongs. The tipping point is getting closer and we will be ready as markets switch to electric-only by the end of this decade," Ola Källenius, CEO of Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG, said in a statement. "This step marks a profound reallocation of capital. By managing this faster transformation while safeguarding our profitability targets, we will ensure the enduring success of Mercedes-Benz. 

