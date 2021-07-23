Toyota: Pre-, Post-Scans 'Necessary'

July 23, 2021—Toyota has changed its Collision Repair Information Bulletin (CRIB), noting that every vehicle must undergo a health check diagnostic scan before and after every repair if a vehicle “has sustained damage as a result of a collision.”

This a change from criteria dating back to 2016 which said scan’s only needed to be done for “damage as a result of a collision that may affect electrical systems.”

It also changed the language that the OEM “strongly recommends” pre- and post-scan repairs to “it is necessary.”

This news was first reported by Repairer Driven News.