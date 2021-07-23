MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Cover 0721Digital EditionOnline Edition

Taking the Leap for Certification

Communicate Every Step of the Way

Snap Shop: Bill Shaheen Autobody

Rains: Digging Deeper

30-20-10 in Action

Your Shop's Key Relationships

Editor's Letter: Crash Course

Numbers: Calibrations and Gross Labor Margins

Boggs: Truth and Cliché

A Shop's Solution For Insurance Haggling

Your Most Important Hire

It’s Time to Train

News

Toyota: Pre-, Post-Scans 'Necessary'

July 23, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS collision repair diagnostic scan news toyota
Diagnostics

July 23, 2021—Toyota has changed its Collision Repair Information Bulletin (CRIB), noting that every vehicle must undergo a health check diagnostic scan before and after every repair if a vehicle “has sustained damage as a result of a collision.”


This a change from criteria dating back to 2016 which said scan’s only needed to be done for “damage as a result of a collision that may affect electrical systems.”


It also changed the language that the OEM “strongly recommends” pre- and post-scan repairs to “it is necessary.” 


This news was first reported by Repairer Driven News. 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

This Week in Leadership Tactics

Gerber Acquires 35-Shop MSO

Related Articles

Weekly Poll: Pre- and Post-Repair Scans

Experts Debunk Myths About Pre- and Post-Repair Scans

Pre- and Post-Repair Scanning

You must login or register in order to post a comment.