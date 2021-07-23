MENU

News

Gerber Acquires 35-Shop MSO

July 23, 2021
July 23, 2021—Gerber Collision and Glass has acquired Collision Works of Oklahoma, a 35-shop MSO, according to a press release. 


The Boyd Group announced the acquisition of Collision Works on Wednesday. Collision Works was founded in 1996 by Jacob Nossaman and steadily grew into a well-known MSO throughout Oklahoma, Kansas and Missouri. Twenty-two of the company’s 35 shops are located in Oklahoma. 


“We are very excited about the opportunity to grow our footprint in these markets. Collision Works has a strong reputation and we look forward to working with them to provide high-quality repairs and outstanding customer service,” Kevin Burnett, COO of Gerber Collision & Glass, said in a statement. “We believe that adding these repair centers is a step in the right direction to meet our growth vision and will expand our ability to reach new customers and further assist our insurance clients.”

