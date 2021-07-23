MENU

News

Tractale Adds New AI System For Insurers

July 23, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
AI Speeds Up Claims

July 23, 2021—Tractable, an AI development company, has launched AI Subro, a new solution aimed at helping auto insurers resolve subrogation tasks, according to a press release. 


“AI Subro digitizes and accelerates many of the tasks involved in subrogation - the process by which insurers legally pursue third parties that have caused losses to the insured. At present, subrogation is often a manual, time-intensive process, frequently outsourced to service providers,” the press release says. 


With AI Subro, insurers can carry out their own subro claims, accurately and efficiently helping them avoid outsourcing, recover more losses and reduce their loss ratios, resulting in better outcomes for policyholders. 

