News

Forbes Recognizes Caliber as Top Employer

July 22, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Award
July 22, 2021—Caliber has been recognized as one of Forbes magazine’s best large employers in America, according to a press release.


Caliber was ranked No. 346 of 500 businesses that were recognized. 


“I’m proud of everything our Caliber family has accomplished, and this award is a testament to the commitment of our teammates and the communities they proudly serve,” President and CEO of Caliber Mark Sanders said in a statement.


Caliber is the only company within the automotive industry to be featured in Forbes’ rankings.
The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

