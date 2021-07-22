Forbes Recognizes Caliber as Top Employer

July 22, 2021—Caliber has been recognized as one of Forbes magazine’s best large employers in America, according to a press release.





Caliber was ranked No. 346 of 500 businesses that were recognized.





“I’m proud of everything our Caliber family has accomplished, and this award is a testament to the commitment of our teammates and the communities they proudly serve,” President and CEO of Caliber Mark Sanders said in a statement.





Caliber is the only company within the automotive industry to be featured in Forbes’ rankings.