Forbes Recognizes Caliber as Top Employer
July 22, 2021—Caliber has been recognized as one of Forbes magazine’s best large employers in America, according to a press release.
Caliber was ranked No. 346 of 500 businesses that were recognized.
“I’m proud of everything our Caliber family has accomplished, and this award is a testament to the commitment of our teammates and the communities they proudly serve,” President and CEO of Caliber Mark Sanders said in a statement.
Caliber is the only company within the automotive industry to be featured in Forbes’ rankings.
