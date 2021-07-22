Boyd Group Partners With Opus IVS

July 22, 2021—The Boyd Group, a large operator of Gerber Collision and Glass locations, has entered an agreement with Opus IVS to use its scanning solution in all locations, according to a press release.

The solution will fully integrate with CCC ONE software for the Boyd Group’s more than 700 locations.

"Incorporating the combination of OE and non-OE scanning software is key to effectively and efficiently assessing in-vehicle technology and enables proper repair research that is required for a complete repair. The CCC integration with OPUS IVS adds the scan reports to the CCC Repair Order enhancing our workflow and file documentation.,” Mark Miller, vice president of OEM and quality at Boyd Group, said in a statement.