VW Ends Production of Passat

July 21, 2021—Volkswagen said Monday it will end production and sales of the Passat sedan next year, Reuters reported.

It’s the latest shift by the automaker away from cars and towards larger SUVs. Volkswagen has sold versions of the Passat since 1974. More than 1.76 million Passat sedans have been sold in the U.S.





Since 2011, Volkswagen has built more than 700,000 Passat vehicles at its Chattanooga factory. VW is building its Atlas SUV in Tennessee and next year will begin production of its electric ID.4 SUV at the U.S. plant.