MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Cover 0721Digital EditionOnline Edition

Taking the Leap for Certification

Communicate Every Step of the Way

Snap Shop: Bill Shaheen Autobody

Rains: Digging Deeper

30-20-10 in Action

Your Shop's Key Relationships

Editor's Letter: Crash Course

Numbers: Calibrations and Gross Labor Margins

Boggs: Truth and Cliché

A Shop's Solution For Insurance Haggling

Your Most Important Hire

It’s Time to Train

News

VW Ends Production of Passat

July 21, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS auto repair news Volkswagen
passat

July 21, 2021—Volkswagen said Monday it will end production and sales of the Passat sedan next year, Reuters reported. 


It’s the latest shift by the automaker away from cars and towards larger SUVs. Volkswagen has sold versions of the Passat since 1974. More than 1.76 million Passat sedans have been sold in the U.S. 


Since 2011, Volkswagen has built more than 700,000 Passat vehicles at its Chattanooga factory. VW is building its Atlas SUV in Tennessee and next year will begin production of its electric ID.4 SUV at the U.S. plant.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Numbers: Certifications and Average Repair Orders

R.I. Governor Vetoes Auto Body-Supported Legislation

Related Articles

VW Ends Beetle Production as Sales Plunge

Redesigned VW Passat Features ADAS

VW Ramps Up 3D Printing Parts Production

You must login or register in order to post a comment.